BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages

JOHANNESBURG - Over 230 workers from BM Food Manufacturers in Lanseria have downed tools.

The disgruntled workers currently earn R79 per day. They've asked for an increase of at least R90 per day.

The manufacturer distributes food to retailers across the country, including Pick n Pay, Checkers Hyper and Spar.

General Industries Workers Union of South Africa John Apollos says the strike has been ongoing since December 2017.

“Many of the workers stay in the informal settlement. The leadership of the informal settlement are in talks with the management on behalf of the workers.”