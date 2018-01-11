At least six hurt in stampede at Limpopo TVET college
A large number of students arrived on campus earlier on Thursday morning hoping to get the green light to study at the college this year.
JOHANNESBURG - A stampede has broken out at the Capricorn TVET college in Polokwane where students have been queueing for admission for the 2018 academic year.
Officials say that six people have been hospitalized, one of whom was seriously injured.
The police's Motlafela Mojapelo says that crowd management officers have been deployed to the area.
"As the security officials opened the gate, a stampede ensued, resulting in one of the students getting seriously injured and the other five collapsed due to the stampede. They were taken to hospital for medical treatment. The police were then deployed in the area."
