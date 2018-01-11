Afrikaans school rejects Gauteng Education Dept’s claims over admissions

Hoërskool Overvaal has challenged the department's decision, saying it also doesn't have capacity.

PRETORIA - An Afrikaans high school in Vereeniging has argued that the Gauteng Education Department can't simply ride roughshod over language policy to admit 55 English-speaking pupils to the school.

Hoërskool Overvaal has challenged the department's decision, saying it also doesn't have the capacity.

The court on Thursday agreed that the matter is an urgent one as the 2018 school year starts next Wednesday.

Counsel for the school told the court it is up to the school to determine its capacity. It adds the department’s district director cannot dictate a school’s language policy.

The school has rejected the department’s claim that it has capacity to accommodate learners.

It has also countered the claim that it is using language as a barrier to entry, saying it has a growing number of black pupils being admitted to the school who learn in Afrikaans.

The court also heard that there are English schools within the area which do have space to admit the 55 pupils.

The matter has been adjourned until Friday when the department will submit its arguments.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)