ACDP's Meshoe urges Ramaphosa not to downgrade SA Embassy in Israel
The ANC took the resolution at its conference in December to downgrade the embassy to a liaison office in support of the Palestinian people.
JOHANNESBURG - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe has appealed to newly-elected African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa not to implement the party’s resolution to downgrade the South African Embassy in Israel.
In his open letter to Ramaphosa, Meshoe says the move would disqualify South Africa from playing any role in any future peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians.
He says Ramaphosa should know that downgrading the embassy in Tel Aviv will never improve the lives of Palestinians.
“To my knowledge, Ramaphosa has not been directly involved in the negotiation and mediation between Palestinians and Israelis. So, rather than downgrading, let him get involved in the mediation process as a skilled, abled and talented negotiator. We might have better results than with President Jacob Zuma.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
