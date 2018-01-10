Popular Topics
Zuma removal: Opposition parties call for fact-finding inquiry

New draft rules governing the process are expected to be ready by next Friday and if parties agree on them, they could come before the House for adoption as early February.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - There’s broad agreement among parties that a fact-finding inquiry should take place before any motion to remove President Jacob Zuma is debated and voted on in the National Assembly.

New draft rules governing the process are expected to be ready by next Friday and if parties agree on them, they could come before the House for adoption as early February.

The National Assembly’s rules sub-committee met on Wednesday to hammer out the process that should govern any bid to remove Zuma in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.

This follows the Constitutional Court’s ruling in December that it should do so “without delay”.

While the meeting was set down for two days, Members of Parliament (MPs) wrapped it up earlier on Tuesday afternoon and will reconvene later in January.

Most parties are backing a three-phase process: first, a motion calling for the president’s removal, then an inquiry that he may have to appear before.

If he is found guilty of serious misconduct, or a serious violation of the law or the Constitution, the matter will then go before the House for debate and a vote.

Details must still be hammered out but the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is pushing for an “impeachment panel” of retired judges to carry out the inquiry.

The party’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: “We give you a fair trial… you appear before people who are not politically conflicted.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and EFF plus are questioning the merits of this, but there’s unanimity across party lines that the rules be finalised as soon as possible, with the likelihood that they could come before the National Assembly for approval as soon as February.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

