WCED ‘on track’ to accommodate unplaced children

CAPE TOWN - With just a week to go until the new academic year starts, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it’s on track to accommodate children who haven’t been placed yet.

There are more than 11,000 children who don’t have a confirmed place in a school for the year and the department is planning to accommodate them in mobile classrooms.

The spokesperson for the Provincial Education MEC, Jessica Shelver, said: “Contractors are currently installing mobile classrooms to accommodate growth in the rapidly growing communities. We also have some mobile classrooms in reserve to allow for flexibility as the department responds to changing demand. Most of the new mobile classrooms are already in place, while others will be ready for occupation during February and March.”

STRANDED LEARNERS

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it’s concerned that nearly 14,000 learners in Limpopo have not yet secured school placement and are currently unsure about their schooling for the 2018 academic year.

The opposition has blamed the provincial Education Department for lack of space, saying it’s due to lack of planning.

It says the displacement of learners could potentially increase towards the end of this week, as many prospective learners will be returning from the holiday period.

The DA says the Polokwane area has the highest number of stranded learners of about 7,000 followed by Musina.

The DA’s Jacques Smalle said: “We’re concerned that those learners and their parents are living in uncertainty. The department has not done enough in their planning process to sufficiently address the matter as this is a reoccurrence of last year’s figures.”

