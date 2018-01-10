University registrations an uphill battle for some

Scores of parents and guardians have been accompanying prospective students to institutions this week for registration.

JOHANNESBURG - Some parents helping their children to enrol at universities say it’s been an uphill battle.

Scores of parents and guardians have been accompanying prospective students to institutions this week for registration.

Former matrics also say that they have struggled to get clarity on the status of their applications and what universities need from them.

This mother says it’s been a frustrating process.

“It wasn’t easy because sometimes you don’t know what they want, you don’t know where to get the information and the other thing that gave us stress is NBT (National Benchmark Test) because nowadays students have to file to pass their matric.

“Now they refer them to NBT, we don’t know why we have to pay the money for a child to go to Sefako Makgatho, so far in Pretoria to write that NBT for the whole year.”

WATCH: Registration at Wits runs smoothly