Unisa: Plans in place to streamline amended LLB programme
Unisa is one of four universities that have been found to have major issues with their bachelor of law programmes.
CAPE TOWN - The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it has measures in place to help students in its LLB programme with registration.
Unisa is one of four universities that have been found to have major issues with their bachelor of law programmes.
A review by the Council of Higher Education (CHE) last year also found more than a dozen South African universities had to make changes to their LLB programmes. These universities include Unisa, North West University, Walter Sisulu University and University of the Free State.
Unisa explained to its students last year that changes had to be made to certain modules as part of its curriculum review.
Many returning Unisa students, however, have had to bear the brunt of these changes as they face problems with the programme registration process.
Some of the problems students are facing include being told credits from modules they completed last year will not count this year, while others have not had new study material loaded online.
Unisa says it is working hard to streamline the process.
More in Local
-
Magistrate shot and killed outside his house
-
Limpopo police searching for woman suspected of stealing toddler
-
Numsa calls for workers to unite in fight for minimum wage, right to strike
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps to 2-week low as ANC throws cold water on Zuma exit
-
Regulator sets up independent board of inquiry after Kroonstad train crash
-
Manamela praises ‘smooth’ university registration process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.