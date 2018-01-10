Unisa: Plans in place to streamline amended LLB programme

Unisa is one of four universities that have been found to have major issues with their bachelor of law programmes.

CAPE TOWN - The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it has measures in place to help students in its LLB programme with registration.

Unisa is one of four universities that have been found to have major issues with their bachelor of law programmes.

A review by the Council of Higher Education (CHE) last year also found more than a dozen South African universities had to make changes to their LLB programmes. These universities include Unisa, North West University, Walter Sisulu University and University of the Free State.

Unisa explained to its students last year that changes had to be made to certain modules as part of its curriculum review.

Many returning Unisa students, however, have had to bear the brunt of these changes as they face problems with the programme registration process.

Some of the problems students are facing include being told credits from modules they completed last year will not count this year, while others have not had new study material loaded online.

Unisa says it is working hard to streamline the process.