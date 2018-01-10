UJ receives 115,000 applications for 10,500 2018 first-year spaces

By 9am on Wednesday, 10 January the UJ call centre handled 45 000 calls, and the UJ Late Enquiry system dealt with 42 000 queries.

CAPE TOWN – The University of Johannesburg (UJ) says it received close to 115,000 applications for 10,500 2018 first-year spaces last year.

The University says it is mindful of the calls for universities to accommodate those who have not applied at a tertiary education institution for 2018 studies.

UJ registrar Professor Kinta Burger pointed out that admissions to UJ are competitive and that the university can only admit a limited number of students.

“To this end, UJ would like to reiterate that UJ has an online late enquiry system for study programmes where the University still has space. The late enquiry system or ‘virtual’ walk-in, our online chat system and UJ’s extended Call Centre offer our prospective students convenient access to those near and far-away from UJ."

Burger says online registrations by new and returning students for the 2018 academic year are proceeding smoothly.

The online registration process went live on Monday, 08 January 2018.

“By lunchtime today, (Wednesday, 10 January) the university had registered over 5,500 students, and the numbers are growing every hour."

“This trend is aligned with the numbers seen in previous years, which confirms that new and returning students are comfortable with the online registration process. Initially, due to heavy traffic for online registration and registration related enquiries, the system has been slow at times.”

By 9am on Wednesday, 10 January the UJ call centre handled 45 000 calls, and the UJ Late Enquiry system dealt with 42 000 queries. Together, they were instrumental in resolving issues relating to late applications or changes to the course of study.

Enquiries related to late applications for programmes which may have additional capacity for enrolment can be submitted online via the Late Enquiry Link on the UJ website.

Information regarding the online registration process, already communicated to students that were accepted, is available on the UJ webpage or via the Call Centre on 011 559 4555.