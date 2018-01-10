Soweto woman arrested for allegedly murdering stepmom

Soweto police have arrested a woman after she allegedly murdered her stepmother and kept her body in the family's home for 5 days.

The suspect was handcuffed on Tuesday in western Jabavu.

According to The Star newspaper, the decomposing body was found late in the afternoon when concerned relatives raised the alarm.