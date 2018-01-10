SAHRC report reveals 9,000 complaints registered across SA

The commission has released its latest report on trends revealing over nine thousand complaints were registered nationally.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says that the recent increase in complaints around human rights violations shows the public's greater understanding of its role in society.

The commission has released its latest report on trends, revealing over 9,000 complaints were registered nationally.

Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have recorded the highest number of complaints.

The commission says that equality, unfair labour practices and the ongoing lack of health care, water and social security are the most common violations.

Spokesperson Gail Smith says: “The perception that the commission is not known isn’t necessarily an accurate one. The commission is very well-known and the complaints statistics do not reflect all complains that we received.

“A lot of times we get members of the public just calling us for support or for queries or information and often people just need to be guided in the right direction.”