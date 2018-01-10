SAHRC: More human rights violations reported in Gauteng due to economic position

The commission's latest report shows it received over 9,000 complaints from around the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission says more people reported human rights violations in Gauteng than any other province possibly because of their economic position.

But Gauteng recorded the highest number followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson Gail Smith said: “All provinces have different issues and Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have consistently been the highest provinces with respect to the numbers of complaints. But it could also be because of the sort of economic system of the country that those are three powerful economic provinces and so we don’t have people who are a lot more informed.”