SACP: Zuma's state capture announcement not voluntary

After a year of evading the decision the president announced on Tuesday that he had decided to appoint the commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it believes President Jacob Zuma finally appointed a commission of inquiry into state capture under duress.

After a year of evading the decision, the president announced on Tuesday that he had decided to appoint the commission of inquiry.

He also revealed that deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will head the probe.

The SACP's Alex Mashilo says there was nothing voluntary about the president's decision.

“We’ve not rescinded our call for him to resign in the best interest of the African National Congress. There will be this commission, he’s implicated as he has admitted it.

“It will be problematic to have a state president who is under an investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution says its expecting Zuma to comply with all the orders of the High Court where the state capture inquiry is concerned.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo says: “We welcome the fact that we’re finally getting around to establishing this commission of inquiry.

“We hope that the president complies fully with the judgment of the North Gauteng High Court in terms of the development of terms of reference.”