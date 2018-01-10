SACP: Appointment of state capture commission was long overdue
The party says the president’s conduct in delaying the appointment of the commission would have prevailed had it not been of mounting public pressure.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has welcomed the appointment of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, saying it was long overdue.
President Jacob Zuma announced that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond has been appointed to head the commission as per the Public Protector’s remedial actions following a long court battle.
The party says the president’s conduct in delaying the appointment of the commission would have prevailed had it not been of mounting public pressure.
The SACP’s Alex Mashilo has raised concerns.
“However, we’re concerned about the president’s continued appeal on other aspects of the North Gauteng High Court judgment, especially if the appeal is dismissed. That will prove to be a waste of taxpayers’ money.”
LISTEN: Zuma state capture probe a year too late - Madonsela
PUBLIC’S CONCERN
President Zuma says that his consideration of the public’s concern over the issue of state capture is what finally led him to comply with the Public Protector’s remedial action.
He says he was concerned that a further delay in the matter would make the public doubt government’s commitment to fighting corruption.
The president has been accused of allowing the controversial Gupta family to covertly take over government reigns.
Zuma’s announcement, on the eve of the first meeting of the newly appointed African National Congress national executive committee (NEC), has been described as a strategic attempt to try and influence the NEC not to recall him.
At the same time, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has expressed concerns about how late president Zuma’s decision has come.
She says while she welcomes his decision, crucial evidence may have been lost or compromised.
Additional information by Hitekani Magwedze.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
