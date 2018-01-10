SA's business confidence rises again in December
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) rose to 96.4 in December from 95.1 in November.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s business confidence index rose for a second month in a row in December, due in part to political developments that have raised expectations of policy certainty and economic reforms, a chamber of commerce survey showed on Wednesday.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SACCI) monthly business confidence index rose to 96.4 in December from 95.1 in November.
“The BCI improved on a more positive business mood and political developments that are expected to put South Africa in a position for more encouraging business and economic policy options,” SACCI said in a statement.
The ruling African National Congress elected businessman Cyril Ramaphosa as head of the party in December, sparking a rally in the rand and financial assets as investors view him as business-friendly and pro-reform.
The continent’s most industrialised economy slumped into recession in the first quarter of 2017 before recovering, but investor and consumer confidence have remained subdued due to political scandals and credit rating downgrades to junk.
Higher foreign merchandise trade volumes and lower inflation had a positive influence on the index in December, while retail sales and lower share prices had the biggest negative monthly impact on the index, the chamber said.
More in Local
-
Magistrate shot and killed outside his house
-
Limpopo police searching for woman suspected of stealing toddler
-
Numsa calls for workers to unite in fight for minimum wage, right to strike
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps to 2-week low as ANC throws cold water on Zuma exit
-
Regulator sets up independent board of inquiry after Kroonstad train crash
-
Manamela praises ‘smooth’ university registration process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.