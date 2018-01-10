Popular Topics
Questions asked about Zuma’s timing of state capture inquiry decision

Political analysts say it’s possible that Jacob Zuma's move to appoint the inquiry now might be a bid to buy time while the ANC NEC meets on Wednesday.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma addresses delegates at the ANC's 54th national conference on 16 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - With an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting looming, questions are being asked about the timing of the president's late night announcement that a commission of inquiry into state capture is being established.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond will lead the probe.

After months of court battles and resistance, the president now says that South Africans’ concern over state capture is the driving force that has made him comply with the Public Protector's recommendation to set up the inquiry.

Political analysts say that it is possible that Jacob Zuma's move to appoint the inquiry now might be a bid to buy time while the NEC meets on Wednesday.

Analyst Somadoda Fikeni believes that Zuma wants to create the impression that he is complying with the court order that he appoint the inquiry.

Meanwhile, politics professor at the University of Johannesburg, Mcebisi Ndletyana, believes that Zuma is trying to delay his possible impeachment or recall.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament will today deliberate on new rules to govern the impeachment of a sitting president.

