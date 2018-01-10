Questions asked about Zuma’s timing of state capture inquiry decision
Political analysts say it’s possible that Jacob Zuma's move to appoint the inquiry now might be a bid to buy time while the ANC NEC meets on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - With an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting looming, questions are being asked about the timing of the president's late night announcement that a commission of inquiry into state capture is being established.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond will lead the probe.
After months of court battles and resistance, the president now says that South Africans’ concern over state capture is the driving force that has made him comply with the Public Protector's recommendation to set up the inquiry.
Political analysts say that it is possible that Jacob Zuma's move to appoint the inquiry now might be a bid to buy time while the NEC meets on Wednesday.
Analyst Somadoda Fikeni believes that Zuma wants to create the impression that he is complying with the court order that he appoint the inquiry.
Meanwhile, politics professor at the University of Johannesburg, Mcebisi Ndletyana, believes that Zuma is trying to delay his possible impeachment or recall.
Meanwhile, Members of Parliament will today deliberate on new rules to govern the impeachment of a sitting president.
More in Politics
-
[OPINION] Is ANC bent on radical policies? Here’s why the answer is no
-
SACP: Zuma's state capture announcement not voluntary
-
[LISTEN] Madonsela: Zuma state capture probe a year too late
-
Maimane warns of SA's failure to implement inquiry recommendations
-
Parly to draft new rules on impeaching a sitting president
-
Madonsela concerned about Zuma’s late decision on state capture probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.