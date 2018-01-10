Popular Topics
Presidential impeachment: 'Zuma must be allowed to make submissions’

Parliamentary legal adviser advocate Frank Jenkins says a president must be allowed the right to put his side of the story during any process to remove him.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentary legal adviser advocate Frank Jenkins says a president must be allowed the right to put his side of the story during any process to remove him.

Jenkins briefed the National Assembly’s rules sub-committee on Wednesday, which is grappling with drafting rules to govern the impeachment of the head of state under Section 89 of the Constitution.

Earlier, the Economic Freedom Fighters said it wanted President Jacob Zuma to appear before an inquiry to establish whether or not he was in serious breach of the Constitution or the law.

Jenkins says the president should be allowed to make submissions.

“We’d have to allow the president to give input into the process. Whether that’s written or oral, that would be determined by the rules or committee.”

He says a determination must be made whether the president gets legal representation.

“There’s been a reference in the court case to that. Given the seriousness of losing your benefits, I would suggest it should be considered.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

