Pregnant woman raped at gunpoint in front of daughter
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga have confirmed that a pregnant woman was abducted, along with her five-year-old daughter, and then raped in front of the child.
It’s understood the woman was en route to a clinic on Monday afternoon when she was offered a lift by a man.
He then drove the pair to a nearby plantation where the mother was raped at gunpoint.
The police's Leonard Hlathi says the woman managed to fight back and targeted her attacker's genitals.
"We’re requesting health institutions should there be any person who shall visit the institution for health purposes in which his private parts have been bitten to urgently contact us."
