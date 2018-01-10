PowerBall Results: Tuesday 9 January 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 9 January are as follows:

PowerBall: 04, 11, 18, 19, 40 Powerball: 19

PowerBall Plus: 19, 23, 24, 32, 35 Powerball: 13

For more details visit the National Lottery website.