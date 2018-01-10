Passerby finds missing man’s body in Strandfontein

The remains have been identified as those of 30-year-old Nizaam Duminy.

CAPE TOWN - A passerby has discovered the body of a man, who'd been missing for more than a month, on a field in Strandfontein.

He was found wrapped in a blue blanket with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says they’re investigating.

“A case of murder has been opened for further investigation and a 65-year-old suspect has been taken in for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)