Numsa calls for workers to unite in fight for minimum wage, right to strike

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is calling on all members of the working class to unite in a fight for a living wage and defend the right to strike.

It says from May this year, the government intends to implement changes to the Labour Relations Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act and it also intends to implement the national minimum wage bill of R20 per hour.

Numsa says one of the greatest threats to the working class is the proposal to limit the right to strike.

General Secretary Irvin Jim said: “If they are not giving them a national minimum wage, the only option that workers have, which they had during the dark days of apartheid, which they have secured gains was to embark on a strike, to force the bosses to improve their benefits and condition. This government now wants to take away a constitutional right of workers to strike. Numsa absolutely rejects this limitation on the right to strike.”

Cabinet approved the draft legislation of the National Minimum Wage Bill last year but it must still be approved by Parliament before it becomes law.

