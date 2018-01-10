Nsfas: No govt confirmation that student debt will be scrapped
NSFAS says it’s held discussions with universities and TVET colleges to ensure student registrations proceed smoothly.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has moved to clarify that there’s no commitment by government at this stage to write of outstanding student debts even if they were funded by the scheme.
The scheme has advised students who have applied for funding this year and have not yet received a response to continue with their university registration, provided that they are Sassa beneficiaries or their household income is under R350,000 per year.
Nsfas says it’s held discussions with universities and TVET colleges to ensure that student registrations proceed smoothly.
National spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says it’s important to understand that there’s been no confirmation yet from government that student debts can or will be scrapped.
“Therefore, we can’t confirm that a student funded in 2017 but was not fully funded at full cost would have their balance added to their Nsfas loan which is now being converted to a bursary.”
Registration at many institutions of higher learning kicked off this week with universities stressing that no walk-ins will be considered.
WATCH: Registration at Wits runs smoothly
More in Local
-
DA in CT recommends removal of Patricia de Lille
-
Mpumalanga police appeal to medical personnel to help track injured rapist
-
FS train crash: Truck driver had ample warning to stop, says regulator
-
Metrorail ordered to halt manual authorisation of trains
-
CT hopes to have 3 desalination plants running by March
-
CPUT not accepting walk-in registrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.