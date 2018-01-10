Nsfas: No govt confirmation that student debt will be scrapped

NSFAS says it’s held discussions with universities and TVET colleges to ensure student registrations proceed smoothly.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has moved to clarify that there’s no commitment by government at this stage to write of outstanding student debts even if they were funded by the scheme.

The scheme has advised students who have applied for funding this year and have not yet received a response to continue with their university registration, provided that they are Sassa beneficiaries or their household income is under R350,000 per year.

Nsfas says it’s held discussions with universities and TVET colleges to ensure that student registrations proceed smoothly.

National spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says it’s important to understand that there’s been no confirmation yet from government that student debts can or will be scrapped.

“Therefore, we can’t confirm that a student funded in 2017 but was not fully funded at full cost would have their balance added to their Nsfas loan which is now being converted to a bursary.”

Registration at many institutions of higher learning kicked off this week with universities stressing that no walk-ins will be considered.

