No new bird flu cases reported in WC
An outbreak of the disease gutted the province's poultry industry. However, tests have confirmed the presence of the H5N8 virus in swift terns in some regions.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape may finally be free of bird flu, at least in chickens.
Western Cape Agriculture MEC Alan Winde says no new cases of avian influenza have been reported in recent weeks.
“To date from October to now, there have been no new cases in unaffected poultry farms. However, the vets are still detecting the virus, specifically amongst swift terns in wildbirds.”
Louw Pienaar, an economist at the Department of Agriculture, says the price of eggs in South Africa has risen by 16.9% when comparing November 2016 to November 2017.
The biggest price shock has been in the Western Cape, where the price of 1.5 dozen eggs increased from R38.42 to R42.66 between September and October of last year.
