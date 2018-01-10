Mpumalanga police appeal to medical personnel to help track injured rapist

A woman was hitch-hiking to a clinic with her five-year-old daughter for a pregnancy check-up on Monday when they were abducted and she was raped at gunpoint in front of her daughter.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are appealing to nurses and doctors to help track down a rapist who was injured while attacking a pregnant woman.

The woman was hitch-hiking to a clinic with her five-year-old daughter for a pregnancy check-up on Monday when they were abducted.

The mother and daughter were forced onto a plantation where she was raped at gunpoint.

The woman managed to fight back and targeted her attacker's genitals.

The police's Leonard Hlathi says the mother and her daughter are receiving counselling.

“She has been traumatised since then. So the investigation is continuing and they’re receiving counselling, our psychologists were busy with her. She was at the hospital for half of the day.”