Manamela praises ‘smooth’ university registration process
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela says the university registration process has been smooth sailing so far with no major disruptions.
Manamela visited the department’s Central Application Clearing House in Randburg on Wednesday.
The deputy minister says he’s happy with the number of applications that have been received.
He’s encouraged prospective students to make use of the online service as it provides them with information on the available courses across the university and TVET sector.
“More than 20,000 people have sent SMSes requesting the service, and about 4,000 young people have also taken advantage of the service to apply online.”
WATCH: @HigherEduGovZA DM @ButiManamela clarifying the criteria for free #HigherEducation pic.twitter.com/0ahT1PGV5J— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) January 10, 2018
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on any young people who have passed matric and would like to enrol at higher education institutions to ignore calls to register online and go directly to universities.
EFF & EFF Student Command members say they will be stationed at universities to assist students who have not been accepted to an institution.
Meanwhile, Unisa has assured prospective law students that they have measures in place to help them register.
Unisa is one of four universities that have been found to have major issues with their Bachelor of Law programmes.
The institution explained to its students in 2017 that changes had to be made to certain modules as part of its curriculum review.
In November, the Council for Higher Education announced the withdrawal of the Walter Sisulu University's accreditation for its LLB course.
In April, the Council's national standards and review directorate raised concerns about the same course after it was found the university had hired under-qualified lecturers.
The Council also found that WSU LLB lecture halls were not conducive to teaching and learning.
