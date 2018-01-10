Metrorail: Less than 100 Germiston train crash victims still in hospital

More than 220 passengers sustained minor injuries when one train rear-ended a stationary locomotive at the Geldenhuis Station on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail says fewer than a hundred commuters who were involved in the train collision in Germiston remain in hospital on Wednesday morning.

An investigation is now underway to determine whether cable theft in the area could have played a role in the crash.

Metrorail’s Lillian Mofokeng says: “All of them are minor injuries. We just had a report that there was one lady that they were double-checking if her spinal cord is intact or what. So, we’ve not yet received a final report from the doctors regarding that.”

It’s the second major railway crash this month.

Last week, 19 people were killed while 254 others were treated for injuries when a truck crashed into Shosholoza Meyl train in the Free State.