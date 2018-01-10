Metrorail CT suspends central line services following murder
The guard was shot dead at Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has suspended its services on the central line - the Cape's busiest rail route - following the murder of a security guard.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) has called on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to place trained armed guards along the line.
Last night's murder of a security guard has strengthened Untu's calls for more stringent security measures to be placed on the central line.
Services on the route will remain suspended until further notice.
Untu's Steve Harris says that they met with Prasa and Metrorail representatives last night after the fatal shooting
"This is totally unacceptable. We have now demended that the central line be closed until they ensure they get armed security onto the stations itself and they ensure that passengers, as well as ourselves, are secured at all times."
Harris says that the victim - who'd been working for a private security company - had been escorting a female security guard who was coming off her shift when the two were attacked.
Metrorail's Richard Walker says services could resume shortly.
"I'm going into a session with police and then we'll be discussing using a plan where the police will be escorting trains into the area. Hopefully we'll be able to introduce the service within the next hour."
