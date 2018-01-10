Maimane warns of SA's failure to implement inquiry recommendations

DA leader Mmusi Maimane also says that historically, Parliament has not been able to process reports from commissions of inquiry or the Public Protector.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is warning that South Africa has a track record of conducting multiple state inquiries and then failing to properly implement the recommendations that come out of them.

He also says that historically, Parliament has not been able to process reports from commissions of inquiry or the Public Protector.

The opposition leader was reacting to President Jacob Zuma's announcement that deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will be leading a commission into state capture.

“The next few days isn’t just the monitoring of commission of inquiry, it’s also what Parliament has the capability to do, because whatever findings that the commission of inquiry will put forward needs to be implemented by a particular body.

“Now if you parallel that to the Marikana commission, you can leave yourself to a political decision that has to occur subsequent to that, which then take them out of the ambit of Parliament and puts them in a political party.”

PUBLIC PERCEPTION

Zuma said while he has “reservations" about the legality of North Gauteng High Court directive that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the judge, he has decided the state capture inquiry "deserves urgent attention”.

He said Mogoeng selected Zondo to head the inquiry.

“However, I am taking further legal advice on the prosecution of this appeal. I am concerned that this matter has occupied the public mind for some time now and deserves urgent attention," the president says in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

He further stated: “I have only appealed the orders to the extent that they set a particular precedent for the Office of the President of the Republic and are indeed deserving of legal certainty.”

Zuma said the allegations that the state has been wrestled out of the hands of its real owners are of paramount importance and are therefore deserving of finality and certainty.

The president said the commission must seek to uncover not just the conduct of some, but of all those who may have rendered the state or parts of it vulnerable to control by forces other than the government.

“There should be no area of corruption and culprit that should be spared the extent of this commission of inquiry.

“I am also mindful of the concerns raised by the Public Protector in her report, wherein she lamented the lack of resources to conduct a wider inquiry into this matter.

“Accordingly, by making more resources available, it is my sincere hope that the commission, will be able to reach many of those areas of concern that may not have been reached by the Public Protector’s investigation, but form part of what she might have investigated, had she had sufficient resources to do so.”

The president said he has full faith in all the judges and their ability to execute their tasks with fairness, impartiality and independence.

Madonsela instructed Zuma to establish a commission of inquiry in her remedial action in the State of Capture Report, compiled after investigating a litany of allegations against the Gupta families, the President's son Duduzane Zuma and other people close to the head of state.

She also ordered that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the judge to head the commission, as Zuma was compromised by being linked to the web of allegations.

The president went to court to block Madonsela's instructions, but he failed in this attempt.

Zuma has come under increased pressure in recent months, with supporters of new ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for him to be recalled as head of state before his term ends in 2019.

Tomorrow, National Assembly MPs will be meeting to consider draft rules that will govern the removal of a sitting president. The urgent meeting has been set down for two days.

It follows last month’s ruling by the Constitutional Court, which gave the National Assembly 120 days to put in place rules governing the impeachment of the president in terms of Section 89 of the constitution.

The court further ordered that the National Assembly initiate proceedings against President Jacob Zuma in terms of the new rules within 180 days of its 29 December judgment.