Magistrate shot and killed outside his house

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say a Cullinan court magistrate has been shot outside his house in Bronkhorstspruit on Wednesday.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says while little information on the murder is available, it is understood that the magistrate was shot while entering his house.

It is still unclear if his murder is linked to cases he was involved in, but Dlamini says an investigation is underway.

“He was inside a car when he was shot. At this stage, we don't know how many suspects were involved and the investigation is continuing.”