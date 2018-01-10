Madikizela: De Lille’s future in hands of DA's top brass

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he does not want to pre-empt a decision by the party's federal executive.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is leaving it up to the party's most senior structure to decide on Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's future.

This after the metro regional executive recommended to provincial leaders on Wednesday that De Lille be removed from her job.

But provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he does not want to pre-empt a decision by the party's federal executive.

The DA's metro regional executive says they've lost confidence in De Lille and it wants the party's provincial and federal executives to act.

WATCH: Patricia de Lille: I won't walk away

Patricia de Lille says she won't walk away from her position as Mayor of Cape Town [WATCH] Patricia de Lille says she won't walk away from her position as Mayor of Cape Town Posted by Eyewitness News on Monday, 8 January 2018

Madikizela, who took over from De Lille as leader last year, says the recommendation has been noted.

“My view here is that I don't want us to jump the gun, particularly on the issue of the mayor.”

He says the provincial executive will meet next week to discuss any decision taken by the federal executive, when it meets on Sunday around De Lille's future.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)