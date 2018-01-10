Madikizela: De Lille’s future in hands of DA's top brass
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he does not want to pre-empt a decision by the party's federal executive.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is leaving it up to the party's most senior structure to decide on Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's future.
This after the metro regional executive recommended to provincial leaders on Wednesday that De Lille be removed from her job.
But provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he does not want to pre-empt a decision by the party's federal executive.
The DA's metro regional executive says they've lost confidence in De Lille and it wants the party's provincial and federal executives to act.
WATCH: Patricia de Lille: I won't walk away
Patricia de Lille says she won't walk away from her position as Mayor of Cape Town
[WATCH] Patricia de Lille says she won't walk away from her position as Mayor of Cape TownPosted by Eyewitness News on Monday, 8 January 2018
Madikizela, who took over from De Lille as leader last year, says the recommendation has been noted.
“My view here is that I don't want us to jump the gun, particularly on the issue of the mayor.”
He says the provincial executive will meet next week to discuss any decision taken by the federal executive, when it meets on Sunday around De Lille's future.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps to 2-week low as ANC throws cold water on Zuma exit
-
'Jacob Zuma has 3 months left, at most, as President of South Africa'
-
‘Haste to remove me confirms Madikizela wants to replace me,' says de Lille
-
Zuma removal: Opposition parties call for fact-finding inquiry
-
EFF: Retired judges should decide if Zuma breached Constitution
-
De Lille: Attacks on me point to power struggle in DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.