[LISTEN] Rwanda's first ever gynaecological oncologist killed in Cape Town

Rwanda's first ever gynaecological oncologist killed in Cape Town

Doctor Raymond Dusabe was the only gynaecological oncologist in Rwanda. He completed his post-graduate studies at Stellenbosh University in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Rwandan Journalist Elisee Mpirwa says the doctor murdered in Cape town was a pioneering gynaecological oncologist in Rwanda.

Doctor Raymond Dusabe, who completed his post-graduate studies at Stellenbosh University in 2014, was the first ever gynaecological oncologist in Rwanda.

He was found dead in a Sea Point apartment on Monday.

Mpirwa says Busabe’s death is a huge loss for medicine in Rwanda.

