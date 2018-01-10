Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Prasa: Train vandalism is a national crisis

| Radio 702 host Ray White talks to Prasa's spokesperson Dr Sipho Sithole about issues of vandalism and theft affecting the country’s rail network.

JOHANNESBURG – Rail safety has taken the spotlight across the country following the Metrorail train collision in Germiston.

A train rear-ended a stationary locomotive at the Geldenhuys train station, leaving over 200 people injured.

This incident follows the deadly Free State train crash last week.

Radio 702 host Ray White talks to Dr Sipho Sithole, spokesperson at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), about issues of vandalism and theft affecting the country’s rail network.

Sithole says a strong political will is needed to deal with the crime of vandalism that has “captured our country”.

For more information listen to the audio above.

More in Multimedia

