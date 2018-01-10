[LISTEN] Madonsela: Zuma state capture probe a year too late

Radio 702 | Advocate Thuli Madonsela says while she is encouraged by President Zuma’s decision to appoint a commission of inquiry into state capture, it’s a year too late.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says although she is encouraged by President Jacob Zuma’s decision to appoint a commission of inquiry into state capture, it’s a year too late.

“It’s two years too late if you look at when the problem originally surfaced, but better late than never.”

The president said he wants the government to be seen dismantling corruption instead of supporting it.

