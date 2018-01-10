[LISTEN] Birth control and the risk to HIV infection

Radio 702 | The most widely used contraceptive in sub-Saharan Africa increases women’s risk of HIV infection by 40%, according to a study.

Depo Provera is an injectable contraceptive. It is injected once every three months in the muscle.

This contraceptive contains a compound that’s supposed to act like progesterone to inhibit ovulation and prevent pregnancy.

Depo Provera is a major form of birth control in sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa.

University of Cape Town (UCT) molecular endocrinologist Janet Hapgood talks to Radio 702 host Gugu Mhlungu about why women opt for Depo Provera as a form of birth control.

