[LISTEN] Birth control and the risk to HIV infection
Radio 702 | The most widely used contraceptive in sub-Saharan Africa increases women’s risk of HIV infection by 40%, according to a study.
JOHANNESBURG - The most widely used contraceptive in sub-Saharan Africa increases women’s risk of HIV infection by 40%, according to a study.
Depo Provera is an injectable contraceptive. It is injected once every three months in the muscle.
This contraceptive contains a compound that’s supposed to act like progesterone to inhibit ovulation and prevent pregnancy.
Depo Provera is a major form of birth control in sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa.
University of Cape Town (UCT) molecular endocrinologist Janet Hapgood talks to Radio 702 host Gugu Mhlungu about why women opt for Depo Provera as a form of birth control.
