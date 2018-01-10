Limpopo police searching for woman suspected of stealing toddler

The police say the suspect asked for accommodation from the child’s parental house.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are searching for a middle-aged woman suspected of stealing a five-month-old child in a suburb outside Modjadjiskloof in Tzaneen on Wednesday morning.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the suspect asked for accommodation from the child’s parental house on Tuesday night but disappeared with the little girl when her mother went to the supermarket.

Ngoepe says a preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman tried to get a taxi to Makhado on Wednesday morning, but decided to hike instead.

He is appealing to anyone with information to contact the police.