KZN police searching for suspect in Glebelands hostel shootings
It’s alleged that Bongani Mbhele shot & wounded a 32-year-old man who managed to recognise him in the notorious hostel in 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police say they are looking for a 34-year-old man known as Bongani Mbhele in connection with some of the Glebelands hostel shootings.
It’s alleged that Mbhele shot and wounded a 32-year-old man who managed to recognise him in the notorious hostel in 2017.
Authorities say Mbhele is armed and very dangerous.
The police’s Thulani Zwane said: “The suspect believed to be on the run is yet to be arrested. A warrant of arrest has been issued against Mbhele. Anyone who might have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police station.”
At least 95 people have been killed at the infamous KZN hostel since 2014.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Magistrate shot and killed outside his house
-
Limpopo police searching for woman suspected of stealing toddler
-
Numsa calls for workers to unite in fight for minimum wage, right to strike
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps to 2-week low as ANC throws cold water on Zuma exit
-
Regulator sets up independent board of inquiry after Kroonstad train crash
-
Manamela praises ‘smooth’ university registration process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.