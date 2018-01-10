KZN police searching for suspect in Glebelands hostel shootings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

KZN police searching for suspect in Glebelands hostel shootings

It’s alleged that Bongani Mbhele shot & wounded a 32-year-old man who managed to recognise him in the notorious hostel in 2017.

Bongani Mbhele is wanted for an attempted murder that occurred at the Glebelands hostel. Picture: SAPS.
Bongani Mbhele is wanted for an attempted murder that occurred at the Glebelands hostel. Picture: SAPS.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police say they are looking for a 34-year-old man known as Bongani Mbhele in connection with some of the Glebelands hostel shootings.

It’s alleged that Mbhele shot and wounded a 32-year-old man who managed to recognise him in the notorious hostel in 2017.

Authorities say Mbhele is armed and very dangerous.

The police’s Thulani Zwane said: “The suspect believed to be on the run is yet to be arrested. A warrant of arrest has been issued against Mbhele. Anyone who might have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police station.”

At least 95 people have been killed at the infamous KZN hostel since 2014.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA