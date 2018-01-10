KZN police searching for suspect in Glebelands hostel shootings

It’s alleged that Bongani Mbhele shot & wounded a 32-year-old man who managed to recognise him in the notorious hostel in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police say they are looking for a 34-year-old man known as Bongani Mbhele in connection with some of the Glebelands hostel shootings.

It’s alleged that Mbhele shot and wounded a 32-year-old man who managed to recognise him in the notorious hostel in 2017.

Authorities say Mbhele is armed and very dangerous.

The police’s Thulani Zwane said: “The suspect believed to be on the run is yet to be arrested. A warrant of arrest has been issued against Mbhele. Anyone who might have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police station.”

At least 95 people have been killed at the infamous KZN hostel since 2014.

