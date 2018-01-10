Popular Topics
JHB building hijacking trio to spend another day behind bars

The suspects bail application has been postponed to Thursday in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

Herman Mashaba Joburg Mayor. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Herman Mashaba Joburg Mayor. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - An alleged Johannesburg building hijacking kingpin and two other men will spend another day behind bars.

The trio’s bail application has been postponed to Thursday in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

Johnathan Constable, Bongani Khathide and Kingsley Eze have been accused of hijacking buildings in parts of the city including Yeoville and Rosettenville.

The City of Johannesburg and Mayor Herman Mashaba, who brought the matter to court, are opposing bail.
Mashaba says they are confident the trio will be denied bail.

“It is beyond belief when you listen to the types of scams these guys were running in our city, causing havoc and hijacking houses in the city. They used political parties, my office and the president’s office.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

