Human error to blame for Germiston train crash, says regulator
More than 220 passengers were hurt when the train rear-ended a stationary locomotive at the Geldenhuis station.
JOHANNESBURG - The Railway Safety Regulator says human error is to blame for Tuesday’s train crash in Germiston.
This came just days after 19 people were killed in train crash in Kroonstad when a truck crashed into a Shosholoza Meyl train in the Free State.
The safety regulator is investigating both incidents.
The railway safety regulator has ordered Prasa to stop manual authorisation of trains, saying this resulted in the Germiston crash.
Chairperson Nomusa Qunta says the trains were being manual operated because the system was down due to cable theft.
The regulator says it's concerned about recurring accidents and will strictly monitor operations.
WATCH: At least 200 commuters injured in Germiston train crash
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
