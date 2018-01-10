Home Affairs: Green bar-coded ID books still valid

The department has called on the general public to ignore what it calls 'mischievous messages'.

The department has called on the general public to ignore what it calls "mischievous messages".

No exact date or timeline has been set for the completion of the roll-out of smart ID cards.

But the department has encouraged those with internet access to apply for cards and passports online using the Home Affairs portal.

Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni says talks are taking place with banks in an effort to further increase their ability to process applications for smart ID cards and passports.

Apleni says the department is focusing on its automated systems, reinforced by bank branches.

“We can’t go to this model of thinking that we need to get buildings with high structures, because the money is not there. The answer is to be automated. That’s why now we're even doing this partnership now with the banks.”

He says the modernisation of Home Affairs will allow processes to move more quickly and efficiently, because members of the public can apply online and then head to their nearest bank for fingerprinting, photographing and collection.

