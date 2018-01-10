Home Affairs: Green bar-coded ID books still valid
The department has called on the general public to ignore what it calls 'mischievous messages'.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs has denied claims that green bar-coded identity books will no longer be valid after 31 March.
The department has called on the general public to ignore what it calls "mischievous messages".
No exact date or timeline has been set for the completion of the roll-out of smart ID cards.
But the department has encouraged those with internet access to apply for cards and passports online using the Home Affairs portal.
Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni says talks are taking place with banks in an effort to further increase their ability to process applications for smart ID cards and passports.
Apleni says the department is focusing on its automated systems, reinforced by bank branches.
“We can’t go to this model of thinking that we need to get buildings with high structures, because the money is not there. The answer is to be automated. That’s why now we're even doing this partnership now with the banks.”
He says the modernisation of Home Affairs will allow processes to move more quickly and efficiently, because members of the public can apply online and then head to their nearest bank for fingerprinting, photographing and collection.
#HomeAffairs Apleni says Home Affairs can not afford disruptions arising from false messages on termination dates. But the department encourages those with internet access to apply for their smart ID cards. KS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2018
#HomeAffairs Apleni says the department is working on getting its systems fully automated and developing a mobile solution to support the rollout of smart ID cards. KS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2018
#HomeAffairs says the smart card rollout at banks may take about 5 years. KS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2018
More in Local
-
Magistrate shot and killed outside his house
-
Limpopo police searching for woman suspected of stealing toddler
-
Numsa calls for workers to unite in fight for minimum wage, right to strike
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps to 2-week low as ANC throws cold water on Zuma exit
-
Regulator sets up independent board of inquiry after Kroonstad train crash
-
Manamela praises ‘smooth’ university registration process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.