Home Affairs Dept encourages use of online application process
The department has highlighted that no timeline or date has been set as to when the green bar-coded ID books will be terminated.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it encourages those who have internet access to apply for their smart ID cards and passports online.
It says any reports which claim 31 March 2018 is the termination date are completely false.
Home Affairs director general Mkuseli Apleni says they are looking into mobile app solutions, which aim to drive people away from having to make long journeys to Home Affairs offices.
“That’s why I’m saying now that we had started in 2013, now we’re sure our system is really fine in terms of the system.”
Apleni says the aim is also to have automotive systems for birth, marriage and death documents.
“The branch civics are [expected to] submit a strategy of how to stop the issuance of a green ID book.”
He says the department is taking a phase-by-phase approach over a period of years in turning around Home Affairs.
