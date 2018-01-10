‘Haste to remove me confirms Madikizela wants to replace me,' says de Lille

On Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance's metro regional executive expressed a lack of confidence in Patricia de Lille and said they wanted the provincial and federal executives to act.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says the haste with which the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to remove her from office, puts paid to rumours of a power play behind the scenes to replace her with Western Cape provincial leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela.

On Wednesday, the party’s metro regional executive expressed a lack of confidence in her and said they wanted the provincial and federal executives to act.

But de Lille is questioning the decision, saying members were not consulted.

As pressure mounts from certain factions within the DA for de Lille to quit office, party members have received a stern rebuke from its federal chairman James Selfe, to stop airing their views in the media.

Selfe says the party's top brass will meet on Sunday to discuss all aspects of the allegations against de Lille and the divisions within the caucus.

de Lille said: “I think it confirms these rumours and allegations of deal-making behind the scenes, the rush with which all these things are happening, the metro executive took a decision, then the Provincial Executive is meeting on Monday.”

Madikizela says he won’t be drawn on reports that he’s looking to fill de Lille’s shoes.

He says his executive will await a decision from federal executives before expressing a view on the latest call for her removal.

de Lille is accused of turning a blind eye to misconduct and irregularities in Cape Town's Transport Department.

It is clear that the Regional Executive are confused about their role and function. This is yet another example of the flagrant disregard for process within the DA in their rush to get rid of me and make Minister Bonginkosi Madikizela the next Executive Mayor. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

The Regional Executive should explain why they have chosen to only represent their jackets considering that many branches and members are not in support of this so-called motion. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

