Gold miners near silicosis lawsuit settlement
A High Court in 2016 set the stage for protracted proceedings on cases dating back decades in the largest class action suit yet in Africa’s most industrialised country.
JOHANNESBURG - The class action brought by thousands of mineworkers who contracted lung diseases while working for South African gold miners has been postponed because the parties are close to a settlement, lawyers for the companies said on Wednesday.
A High Court in 2016 set the stage for protracted proceedings on cases dating back decades in the largest class action suit yet in Africa’s most industrialised country.
Many of the nearly half a million miners who contracted silicosis and tuberculosis are from nearby countries that supplied labour to South African mines.
African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American SA, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold and Sibanye Stillwater are listed as respondents.
Attorneys representing all appellants and all respondents involved in the suit had requested the postponement, the companies’ lawyers said in a statement, adding settlement negotiations were at an “advanced stage”.
The Working Group on Occupational Lung Disease, which represents the six gold mining firms involved, said last year a provision for a settlement of around R5 billion had been made.
The suit, which has little precedent in South African law, has its roots in a landmark ruling given by the Constitutional Court in 2011 that for the first time allowed miners suffering from lung diseases to sue their employers for damages.
The case was scheduled to be heard from 19 March.
More in Local
-
Magistrate shot and killed outside his house
-
Limpopo police searching for woman suspected of stealing toddler
-
Numsa calls for workers to unite in fight for minimum wage, right to strike
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps to 2-week low as ANC throws cold water on Zuma exit
-
Regulator sets up independent board of inquiry after Kroonstad train crash
-
Manamela praises ‘smooth’ university registration process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.