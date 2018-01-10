Gift of Givers expect Shiraaz Mohamed's captors to demand ransom for release
The aid organisation announced on Tuesday that it had confirmation that Mohamed was alive nearly a year to the day after he was kidnapped in Syria.
PRETORIA - Gift of the Givers says that it now expects photographer Shiraaz Mohamed's captors to demand a ransom to secure his release.
The aid organisation announced on Tuesday that it had confirmation that Mohamed was alive nearly a year to the day after he was kidnapped in Syria.
Mohamed was accompanying the aid organization to document its work at a hospital near the Turkish border when he was nabbed on 10 January last year.
It was a list of 10 questions of a personal nature and which only Mohamed would know the answers to which confirmed that he is still alive.
Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman says that it’s still unclear why Mohamed was nabbed but believes it was a mistake.
"The only way they can say the name is to accuse Shiraaz and say that he is a British spy, an American spy or he is part of Assad. I wouldn't be surprised if they told me that next and say 'Look, we want money for him because to free him, you've got to give us money because he's a spy."
He says they’re now waiting for further contact from the captors.
