Gauteng parents urged to accept available offers for schooling

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has once again appealed to parents of grade one and eight pupils who have not yet secured a school to go to their district offices where they will be assisted.

The department is working to place least 30,000 pupils at schools across the province.

It says most schools are full and has appealed to parents to accept available offers.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “Parents must not be despondent. They must be encouraged to go to those centres so that we can finalise the process. We also want to appeal to those coming to schools for the first time, on 17 January, to be patient with us.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)