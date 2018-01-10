Gauteng govt to host official memorial service for Keorapetse Kgositsile
JOHANNESBURG - One of several scheduled events to honour the late national poet laureate Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile will take place on Thursday at the Johannesburg City Hall.
The Gauteng government will host an official memorial service for Kgositsile who died at the age of 79 earlier in January.
Among those expected to pay tribute to the icon are poet Lebo Mashile and rapper Khuli Chana.
Gauteng spokesperson Phumla Sekhonyane said: “The memorial service will start at 12pm. Many of his friends, including John Kani, will be there to honour Kgositsile.”
Another memorial service will be held on Friday at the Market Theatre in Newtown at noon.
