EFF wants Zuma to appear before special Parly committee
Members of Parliament are grappling with drafting rules of procedure to govern the removal of the president of the republic in terms of Section 89 in the Constitution.
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) want President Jacob Zuma to appear before a special parliamentary committee to determine whether or not he is guilty of a serious violation of the Constitution.
This is one of the proposals that’s been put forward at Wednesday’s meeting of the National Assembly’s rules sub-committee.
Members of Parliament are grappling with drafting rules of procedure to govern the removal of the president of the republic in terms of Section 89 in the Constitution.
The Constitutional Court last month ordered the National Assembly to put specific rules in place without delay.
The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says that even though the Constitutional Court has already found against President Jacob Zuma, he must still answer to Parliament.
The UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has backed the EFF, saying that Zuma has a right to put his side to the story.
Parliamentary legal adviser advocate Frank Jenkins has told the committee that the president must be allowed to make either written or oral submissions in any inquiry.
Jenkins says because removal under Section 89 means the loss of all presidential benefits, legal representation for the president should also be considered.
WATCH: Parliament debates rules for impeaching a president
More in Politics
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps to 2-week low as ANC throws cold water on Zuma exit
-
'Jacob Zuma has 3 months left, at most, as President of South Africa'
-
‘Haste to remove me confirms Madikizela wants to replace me,' says de Lille
-
Zuma removal: Opposition parties call for fact-finding inquiry
-
EFF: Retired judges should decide if Zuma breached Constitution
-
De Lille: Attacks on me point to power struggle in DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.