EFF wants Zuma to appear before special Parly committee

Members of Parliament are grappling with drafting rules of procedure to govern the removal of the president of the republic in terms of Section 89 in the Constitution.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) want President Jacob Zuma to appear before a special parliamentary committee to determine whether or not he is guilty of a serious violation of the Constitution.

This is one of the proposals that’s been put forward at Wednesday’s meeting of the National Assembly’s rules sub-committee.

The Constitutional Court last month ordered the National Assembly to put specific rules in place without delay.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says that even though the Constitutional Court has already found against President Jacob Zuma, he must still answer to Parliament.

The UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has backed the EFF, saying that Zuma has a right to put his side to the story.

Parliamentary legal adviser advocate Frank Jenkins has told the committee that the president must be allowed to make either written or oral submissions in any inquiry.

Jenkins says because removal under Section 89 means the loss of all presidential benefits, legal representation for the president should also be considered.

