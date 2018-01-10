[UPDATE] Delays on Metrorail CT's northern line after train incident

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

[UPDATE] Delays on Metrorail CT's northern line after train incident

Officials had to closed both lines running through Paarl station on Wednesday morning.

A Metrorail train seen in Cape Town. Picture: EWN.
A Metrorail train seen in Cape Town. Picture: EWN.
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged train-surfing incident in Paarl.

Both lines at Paarl train station had to be closed while police attended to the scene on Tuesday morning.

The lines have since been opened, but commuters on the northern line can expect residual delays.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the 24-year old alleged "train-surfer" sustained head injuries.

“It is alleged that the victim was train surfing. He was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Meanwhile, a limited bus service has been made available to weekly and monthly ticket holders on the central line.

This comes after the service was suspended following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani station.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA