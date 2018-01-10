[UPDATE] Delays on Metrorail CT's northern line after train incident

Officials had to closed both lines running through Paarl station on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged train-surfing incident in Paarl.

Both lines at Paarl train station had to be closed while police attended to the scene on Tuesday morning.

The lines have since been opened, but commuters on the northern line can expect residual delays.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the 24-year old alleged "train-surfer" sustained head injuries.

“It is alleged that the victim was train surfing. He was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Meanwhile, a limited bus service has been made available to weekly and monthly ticket holders on the central line.

This comes after the service was suspended following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani station.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)