Go

De Lille: Attacks on me point to power struggle in DA

On Tuesday night, the Democratic Alliance’s metro regional executive agreed on a no-confidence vote in her.

FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: CapeTalk.
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says the latest attempt to remove her from office is part of a wider campaign for power and positions.

On Tuesday night the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s metro regional executive agreed on a no-confidence vote in her.

It recommended to the DA’s provincial executive, the federal executive and the Cape Town city caucus that De Lille be axed.

But she’s challenging the regional executive to provide proof that branches and members were consulted first.

The DA’s metro regional executive says they no longer have faith in De Lille to manage the challenges facing the City of Cape Town.

Chairperson Grant Twigg says the decision was taken after careful consideration and deliberation.

But De Lille is challenging this claim.

She says she’s been inundated with calls from branches and members that comprise the regional executive, who say they were not asked for their input.

“This is yet another example of the flagrant disregard for processes within the DA in the rush to get rid of me as the mayor and make minister Bonginkosi Madikizela the next executive mayor.”

De Lille says the latest attempt to remove her from office is proof that the attacks on her are as a result of a power struggle within the DA.

SELFE REBUKES DA’S METRO STRUCTURES

The DA’s metro structures have received a stern rebuke from its federal chairman James Selfe for public statements about De Lille.

Selfe has called on members to stop airing their views through the media.

De Lille, meanwhile, has challenged the metro regional executive to provide proof that members were consulted before it expressed a lack of confidence in her.

“Firstly, this statement doesn’t represent the City of Cape Town caucus because they never met. Secondly, after the statement by Mr Grant Twigg was issued, I received numerous calls from members and various branches of the DA, saying they’ve never been consulted on the statement issued by the regional executive.”

LISTEN: CT Mayor Patricia de Lille chats water crisis, corruption

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

