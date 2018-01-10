Popular Topics
DA metro exec recommends removal of De Lille as CT mayor

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille appears unmoved by the latest call for her removal, saying that she will use all the means at her disposal to defend her position.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille addresses the media at a briefing regarding the drought in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille addresses the media at a briefing regarding the drought in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Pressure is mounting within Democratic Alliance (DA) structures for Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille to step down from her job.

The DA’s metro regional executive in the Western Cape has taken a unanimous decision to recommend that she be removed.

De Lille appears unmoved by the latest call for her removal, saying that she will use all the means at her disposal to defend her position.

The DA’s metro regional executive says it does not approve of Mayor Patricia De Lille going against a legal report adopted by council last week, in which she’s implicated in a corruption cover-up.

Metro executive chairperson Grant Twigg says a recommendation has now been forwarded to the provincial leadership and the DA’s federal executive that she be removed.

"We’ve actually lost confidence in the mayor and we’ve asked the leadership to act on that."

But De Lille appears unfazed.

"They are entitled to take any decisions that will have to be processed through the channels within the Democratic Alliance. They can only make recommendations to the Federal Executive."

De Lille says she will be exerting all her rights to defend her job.

