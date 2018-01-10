CT’s anti-poaching team making headway
Eyewitness News was invited to ride along with the unit as it patrolled some of the 300km of coastline it's responsible for.
CAPE TOWN - The unit tasked with dealing with poachers says it's making headway in its fight.
The Cape Town marine and environmental law enforcement unit has confiscated more than 2,700 poached abalone, crayfish and other marine resources since last November.
Inspector Vincent Henry is part of the unit.
He told EWN that he's similar to a traffic cop, checking permits and licences, and pulling over boats that look suspicious at sea.
But when it comes to illegal poachers, it's a game of cat and mouse.
He explains: “You know with the syndicate, the poaching syndicates, they actually keep a watching eye on us as well. So, they know exactly what our every move is from time to time. When we deal with the poaching we depend on tip-offs.”
The unit believes it is making progress in the fight against poaching but acknowledges abalone and crayfish poaching are still a major problem, with criminals looting the nation's natural resources.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
